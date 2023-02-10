On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 4-10, 2023

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 5:21 pm
< a min read
      

Feb. 4-10, 2023

From Brandi Carlile happily embracing her three Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving the peace sign in Parliament at London’s Westminster Hall, to the death and destruction following a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo...

READ MORE

Feb. 4-10, 2023

From Brandi Carlile happily embracing her three Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving the peace sign in Parliament at London’s Westminster Hall, to the death and destruction following a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Cybersecurity Expo Phoenix
2|16 Better Procurement | 2023 Working Group...
2|16 APMP Foundation Level Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories