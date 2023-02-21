Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. HotSchedules
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Incredibox, So Far So Good
10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
10. Google Maps, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. Endless Paper, Epiphanie
7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Google Chrome, Google LLC
5. Disney+, Disney
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
8. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB
9. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
