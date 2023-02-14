Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. Encore in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250284310 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618621 – (Random House Publishing Group)
3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
4. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)
5. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes – 9781984879301 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. Finding Ashlyn by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)
8. Don’t Let Me Break by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
10. Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey – 9780063238992 – (Avon)
