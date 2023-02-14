Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Encore in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250284310 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618621 – (Random House Publishing Group) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books) READ MORE

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Encore in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250284310 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618621 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

5. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes – 9781984879301 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Finding Ashlyn by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

8. Don’t Let Me Break by Kelsie Rae – No ISBN Available – (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey – 9780063238992 – (Avon)

