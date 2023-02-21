Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
February 21, 2023
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Last Orphan by Gregg Hurwitz – 9781250252333 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes – 9781984879301 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. You Can’t Kiss the Nanny, Brady Banks by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

8. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann – 9780385534253 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Made For You by Natasha Madison – 9798201914127 – (Natasha Madison)

10. Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618621 – (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Stories