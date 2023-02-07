Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. M3GAN

4. Babylon

5. Triangle of Sadness

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Alice, Darling

8. Tár

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Groundhog Day

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. To Leslie

3. Aftersun

4. The Fabelmans

5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

6. On The Line

7. Karen

8. Condor’s Nest

9. Piggy

10. On the Basis of Sex

