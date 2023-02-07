On Air: Panel Discussions
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023 11:42 am
Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. M3GAN

4. Babylon

5. Triangle of Sadness

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Alice, Darling

8. Tár

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Groundhog Day

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. To Leslie

3. Aftersun

4. The Fabelmans

5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

6. On The Line

7. Karen

8. Condor’s Nest

9. Piggy

10. On the Basis of Sex

