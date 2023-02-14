On Air: Panel Discussions
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 11:56 am
Movies US charts:

1. Plane

2. Alice, Darling

3. Triangle of Sadness

4. M3GAN

5. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

6. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

7. Ticket to Paradise

8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

9. Babylon

10. The Menu

Movies US charts – Independent:

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Tár

2. The Locksmith

3. To Leslie

4. Aftersun

5. The Fabelmans

6. Karen

7. Corsage

8. Skinamarink

9. Cruel Intentions

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

