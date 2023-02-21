Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
February 21, 2023 11:34 am
Movies US charts:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Plane

3. Triangle of Sadness

4. M3GAN

5. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

6. Alice, Darling

7. Maybe I Do

8. Ticket to Paradise

9. Devotion

10. Infinity Pool

11. Top Gun: Maverick

12. Black Adam

13. Tár

14. The Menu

15. Passengers (2016)

16. Babylon

17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

18. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

19. The Locksmith

20. She Said

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Tár

3. The Locksmith

4. Aftersun

5. To Leslie

6. Poker Face

7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

8. Swallowed

9. Skinamarink

10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

11. Karen

12. Corsage

13. Condor’s Nest

14. Medieval

15. The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

16. Her (2013)

17. Huesera: The Bone Woman

18. Midsommar

19. Decision to Leave

20. Mid90s

