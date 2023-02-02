On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Dana Milbank’s ‘Fools On the Hill’ scheduled for 2024

The Associated Press
February 2, 2023 2:43 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is planning a book on the House of Representatives, and it will not be flattering.

Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that Milbank’s “Fools on the Hill” is scheduled for 2024, an election year. Milbank, whose previous books include “Smash Mouth: Two Years in the Gutter with Al Gore and George W. Bush” and “Homo Politicus: The Strange and Scary Tribes that Run Our Government,” said...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is planning a book on the House of Representatives, and it will not be flattering.

Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that Milbank’s “Fools on the Hill” is scheduled for 2024, an election year. Milbank, whose previous books include “Smash Mouth: Two Years in the Gutter with Al Gore and George W. Bush” and “Homo Politicus: The Strange and Scary Tribes that Run Our Government,” said in a statement he had assigned himself the job “of covering all the twists and turns in the Republican-controlled House.”

Milbank cited as examples the dayslong effort to elect Kevin McCarthy House Speaker, “the most contentious speaker election in a century and a half,” and “the specter of a first-ever default on the national debt.”

Milbank, 54, joined the Post in 2000 and has been writing a column since 2005.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|8 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
2|8 Enabling Resilient Digital Operations
2|8 How to Prepare for CMMC Mandate
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories