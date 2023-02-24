On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 5:51 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

__

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

__

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — CIA Director William Burns; Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Chinese Thinking on the Establishment...
3|2 Dashboard in a Day - Marquam
3|2 Dashboard in a Day - Smartbridge
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories