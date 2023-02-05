On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

List of Grammy winners in top categories

The Associated Press
February 5, 2023 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:

— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg

— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile

— Best rock song: “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile

— Best rap performance: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

— Best melodic rap performance: “WAIT FOR U” by Future featuring Drake & Tems

— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long

— Best traditional R&B performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé

        Read more: Entertainment News

— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me” by Viola Davis

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé

— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé

— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou

___

For more on this year’s Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News