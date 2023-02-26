Complete list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

Trending:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

FILM

Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”

Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: “The White Lotus.”

Comedy ensemble: “Abbott Elementary.”

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”

Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark.”

Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”

Stunt ensemble: “Stranger Things”

