The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 3:55 pm
1 min read
      

Nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

Nonfiction

4. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Encore in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

2. The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Tell Her Story by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)

8. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

9. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)

10. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

