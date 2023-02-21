Today in Entertainment History: Dickens made Opry debut

On Feb. 21, 1948, Little Jimmy Dickens made his Grand Ole Opry debut. When he died in 2015 at the age of 94, he was the oldest living member of the Opry at the time. In 1985, Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album. In 1990, Milli Vanilli won the Grammy for best new artist. The duo later gave up the Grammy in connection with a lip-synching scandal. In 1992, the Run-DMC rape trial... READ MORE

On Feb. 21, 1948, Little Jimmy Dickens made his Grand Ole Opry debut. When he died in 2015 at the age of 94, he was the oldest living member of the Opry at the time.

In 1985, Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album.

In 1990, Milli Vanilli won the Grammy for best new artist. The duo later gave up the Grammy in connection with a lip-synching scandal.

In 1992, the Run-DMC rape trial ended abruptly in Cleveland when the judge threw out the case. The woman who accused Joseph Simmons, known as Run, of raping her admitted she had no evidence to support her claim.

In 1995, Bruce Springsteen performed live with the E Street Band for the first time in seven years.

In 2019, musician Peter Tork of The Monkees died in Connecticut from a rare cancer of the salivary glands. He was 77.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 86. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 83. Record company executive David Geffen is 80. Actor Tyne Daly is 77. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 77. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 74. Actor Christine Ebersole is 70. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 70. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 68. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 65. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 65. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 65. Actor Christopher Atkins is 62. Actor William Baldwin is 60. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 54. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 53. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 53. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 50. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 46. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 44. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 44. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 44. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 43. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 37. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 36. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 36. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 34. Actor Hayley Orrantia (or-AN’-tee-ah) (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 29. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 27.

