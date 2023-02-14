Today in Entertainment History: The B-52’s played first show

On Feb. 14, 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York. That same day, The Turtles’ single “Happy Together” was released on the White Whale label. In 1972, “Grease” opened off-Broadway. Original cast members included Barry Bostwick and Adrienne Barbeau. The show moved to Broadway later in the year. It closed in 1980. Also in 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began a week as co-hosts of... READ MORE

On Feb. 14, 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York. That same day, The Turtles’ single “Happy Together” was released on the White Whale label.

In 1972, “Grease” opened off-Broadway. Original cast members included Barry Bostwick and Adrienne Barbeau. The show moved to Broadway later in the year. It closed in 1980.

Also in 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began a week as co-hosts of the Mike Douglas television talk show.

In 1973, David Bowie collapsed from exhaustion at the end of an elaborate Valentine’s Day show at Radio City Music Hall.

In 1977, singer-songwriter Janis Ian received nearly 500 Valentine’s Day cards from fans. She sang about never getting Valentine’s Day cards as a teenager in her ballad, “At Seventeen.”

Also in 1977, The B-52′s played their first concert, at a party in Athens, Georgia.

In 1980, CBS announced that Dan Rather would succeed Walter Cronkite as anchorman and managing editor on “The CBS Evening News” the following year.

In 1984, Elton John married studio engineer Renate Blauel (ruh-NAH’-tah BLOW’-uhl). The marriage lasted four years.

In 1992, Weezer had their first practice as a band, in Los Angeles. They played their first show a few weeks later.

In 1996, the Artist Formerly Known As Prince married dancer Mayte (MY’-tay) in Minneapolis. They divorced in 2000.

In 1999, singer Buddy Knox died after a brief battle with cancer in Bremerton, Washington. He was 65. He’s probably best known for the 1957 hit “Party Doll.”

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 80. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 75. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 75. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 66. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 64. Actor Meg Tilly is 63. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 62. Actor Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 61. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 60. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 59. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 59. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 57. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 53. Bassist Kevin Baldes (BAL’-dihs) of Lit is 51. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 51. Actor Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 45. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 39. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 37. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 37. Actor Brett Dier (DY’-er) (“Jane the Virgin”) is 33. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 31.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.