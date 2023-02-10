On Air: Leaders & Legends
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 11:16 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/13/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Coldplay

3. Bad Bunny

4. Seventeen

5. Harry Styles

6. Daddy Yankee

7. Grupo Firme

8. Lizzo

9. Dua Lipa

10. Marc Anthony

11. Dave Matthews Band

12. Michael Bublé

13. Backstreet Boys

14. The Cure

15. Luke Combs

16. The Smashing Pumpkins

17. Pentatonix

18. Wisin & Yandel

19. Adam Sandler

20. Sebastian Maniscalco

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved.

      
