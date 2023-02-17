On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023 11:09 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/20/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Bad Bunny

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/20/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Bad Bunny

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

3. Seventeen

4. Harry Styles

5. Daddy Yankee

6. Grupo Firme

7. Lizzo

8. ENHYPEN

9. Dua Lipa

10. Marc Anthony

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Dave Matthews Band

12. Michael Bublé

13. The Cure

14. The Smashing Pumpkins

15. Luke Combs

16. Pentatonix

17. Sebastian Maniscalco

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Wisin & Yandel

19. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

20. Rosalía

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
2|23 Texas XL in Houston
2|23 Adobe Workshop for Nevada: Humanizing...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories