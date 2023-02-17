Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/20/2023 : TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS 1. Elton John 2. Bad Bunny

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 2/20/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Bad Bunny

3. Seventeen

4. Harry Styles

5. Daddy Yankee

6. Grupo Firme

7. Lizzo

8. ENHYPEN

9. Dua Lipa

10. Marc Anthony

11. Dave Matthews Band

12. Michael Bublé

13. The Cure

14. The Smashing Pumpkins

15. Luke Combs

16. Pentatonix

17. Sebastian Maniscalco

18. Wisin & Yandel

19. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

20. Rosalía

