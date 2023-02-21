Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Audiobooks-Top-10

The Associated Press
February 21, 2023 7:18 pm
1 min read
      

Nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

READ MORE

Nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Louis Koplin from the Department of the Navy and Michael Mestrovich from Rubrik will discuss zero trust progress and strategy moving forward at the Department of the Navy.

4. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

        Read more: Entertainment News

1. Stone Maidens by Lloyd Devereux Richards, narrated by Donna Postel (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Last Orphan by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Macmillan Audio)

3. The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)

9. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley (Penguin Audio)

10. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|27 Gartner CIO Leadership Forum
2|27 DGI 2023
2|27 2023 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories