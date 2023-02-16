On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

The Associated Press
February 16, 2023 2:05 pm
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin...

READ MORE

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

4. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

6. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes (Dutton)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “The House of Wolves” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

11. “Victory City” by Salman Rushdie (Random House)

        Read more: Entertainment News

12. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

14. “The House of Eve” by Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster)

15. “The Cradle of Ice” by James Rollins (Tor)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “The Official Disney Parks Cookbook” by Pam Brandon (Disney Editions)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

3. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Under the Naga Tail” by Mae Bunseng Taing (Greenleaf)

5. “Sex Talks” by Vanessa Marin (Simon Element)

6. “Never Give an Inch” by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)

7. “Walk the Blue Line” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

8. “Love, Pamela” by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)

9. “We Over Me” by Ellis/Ellis (Rodale)

10. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

11. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

12. “Bad Mormon” by Heather Gray (Gallery)

13. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

14. “People vs. Donald Trump” by Mark Pomerantz (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Becoming Free Indeed” by Jinger Vuolo (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)

2. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Absolute Fear” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. “The Red Book” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Recovery Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

6. “When Justice Rides” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

7. “Fort Misery” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “In Her Highlander’s Bed” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

9. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

11. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “MacGregor After” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Meant to Be” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

5. “My Hero Academia, Vo. 33” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

6. “Radiant Sin” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

7. “Code Name Sapphire” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

11. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “Final Offer” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

13. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

14. “Twisted” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

15. “And There He Kept Her” by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen)

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 GEOINT Service Day: Army
2|22 State of Affairs in the Crypto Space
2|22 Design Immersive Virtual Learning...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories