Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

March 26, 2023
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adele announced Sunday that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film.

Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer’s original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip.

Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16 and run through Nov. 4.

The June performances will be recorded and released as a concert special.

Adele ended speculation about her future at the Colosseum, telling a sold-out crowd Saturday night that she will be back in June and mentioning the concert film, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele said. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

