AP Top Entertainment News at 12:09 a.m. EST

The Oscar universe belongs to ‘Everything Everywhere’
Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story
Reviving Bob Fosse’s ‘Dancin’ calls on body memory for fuel
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
Q&A: Ludwig Göransson talks Rihanna, Mayan music, new series
Ready to dance? ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ is coming to Oscars
Dior channels rebellious women at...
READ MORE
The Oscar universe belongs to ‘Everything Everywhere’
Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story
Reviving Bob Fosse’s ‘Dancin’ calls on body memory for fuel
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
Q&A: Ludwig Göransson talks Rihanna, Mayan music, new series
Ready to dance? ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ is coming to Oscars
Dior channels rebellious women at Paris Fashion Week
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’
Opera Philadelphia resets 3 new works composed by women
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.