AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 25, 2023 12:04 am
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault

Renamed Horseshoe to host Poker World Series on Vegas Strip

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce

Review: Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ocean Blvd’ is an intimate epic

Movie filming outside Trump grand jury court buildings

Book thief in plot that duped famous authors avoids prison

Review: Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ gets lost in the woods

Principal resigns after complaints on ‘David’ statue nudity

Ling Ma, Beverly Gage among authors honored by book critics

Darcelle, world’s oldest working drag queen, dies at 92

