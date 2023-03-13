AP Top Entertainment News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars
Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history
Oscars 2023 live updates: Show highlights and winners
Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback
Best director Oscar to ‘Everything Everywhere’ Daniels duo
Ruth E. Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win two Oscars
Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar in an inspiring Hollywood comeback
Deepika Padukone introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’ at...
READ MORE
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars
Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history
Oscars 2023 live updates: Show highlights and winners
Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback
Best director Oscar to ‘Everything Everywhere’ Daniels duo
Ruth E. Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win two Oscars
Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar in an inspiring Hollywood comeback
Deepika Padukone introduces ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars
List of 2023 Oscar winners
‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Oscar, brings musical spotlight to India
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.