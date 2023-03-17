AP Top Entertainment News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Review: Ben Platt returns to Broadway in a muddied ‘Parade’
Jim Gordon, famed session drummer who killed mother, dies
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
Paris Hilton is ready to reclaim her story, share ups, downs
Dafoe’s ‘Inside’ asks how art helps us escape isolation
Hong Kong’s Mirror launches English song, revives Cantopop
Adam Brody talks ‘Shazam,’ playing Leighton Meester’s enemy
Stephen Sondheim’s last...
READ MORE
Review: Ben Platt returns to Broadway in a muddied ‘Parade’
Jim Gordon, famed session drummer who killed mother, dies
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
Paris Hilton is ready to reclaim her story, share ups, downs
Dafoe’s ‘Inside’ asks how art helps us escape isolation
Hong Kong’s Mirror launches English song, revives Cantopop
Adam Brody talks ‘Shazam,’ playing Leighton Meester’s enemy
Stephen Sondheim’s last musical finds a New York City stage
Review: U2 reworks past in thrilling ‘Songs of Surrender’
Jen Psaki enters TV’s weekend fray with show starting Sunday
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.