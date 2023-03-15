AP Top Entertainment News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin

No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges

In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs

Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Review: Paris Hilton’s path from party girl to style icon

Miami goes country with new music festival

Review: U2 documentary marred by an oddball...

READ MORE