AP Top Entertainment News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick
Review: Paris Hilton’s path from party girl to style icon
Miami goes country with new music festival
Review: U2 documentary marred by an oddball...
READ MORE
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick
Review: Paris Hilton’s path from party girl to style icon
Miami goes country with new music festival
Review: U2 documentary marred by an oddball American
Jury still undecided in trial XXXTentacion’s accused killers
Andrey Kurkov, Maryse Condé on International Booker list
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.