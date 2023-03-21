AP Top Entertainment News at 1:36 a.m. EDT

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion
Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house
Anthony Fauci documentary on PBS covers a career of crises
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care
Mae Muller wrote...
READ MORE
Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion
Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house
Anthony Fauci documentary on PBS covers a career of crises
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care
Mae Muller wrote a song, now represents UK at Eurovision
Review: Stunning new novel about a family and mental illness
New this week: ‘Top Gun,’ Lana Del Rey and ‘Rabbit Hole’
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.