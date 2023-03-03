AP Top Entertainment News at 2:16 a.m. EST

How the ‘Daisy Jones’ cast went from beginners to bandmates
Review: Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’
New this week: ‘True Lies,’ Wallen and ‘Creed’ film fest
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story
Jonathan Majors flexes his acting muscle, turns heavyweight
Hasan Minhaj ready to lean into silliness at Spirit Awards
Wayne...
READ MORE
How the ‘Daisy Jones’ cast went from beginners to bandmates
Review: Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’
New this week: ‘True Lies,’ Wallen and ‘Creed’ film fest
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Taylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story
Jonathan Majors flexes his acting muscle, turns heavyweight
Hasan Minhaj ready to lean into silliness at Spirit Awards
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Review: Omer Klein’s trio an example of jazz’s global reach
Joni Mitchell honored with Gershwin Prize at tribute concert
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.