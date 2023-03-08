AP Top Entertainment News at 9:21 a.m. EST

Fan favorite Lainey Wilson leads CMT Music Awards nominees
Christopher Paolini returns to Eragon’s world with ‘Murtagh’
When Hollywood needs a movie villain, the tech bro answers
‘Stranger at the Gate,’ an Oscar nominee on love after hate
All-female ensemble set for broadcast of NBA game on ESPN
Review: ‘Scream VI’ goes to the big city and strikes out
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies
...
READ MORE
Fan favorite Lainey Wilson leads CMT Music Awards nominees
Christopher Paolini returns to Eragon’s world with ‘Murtagh’
When Hollywood needs a movie villain, the tech bro answers
‘Stranger at the Gate,’ an Oscar nominee on love after hate
All-female ensemble set for broadcast of NBA game on ESPN
Review: ‘Scream VI’ goes to the big city and strikes out
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies
Barenboim cancels piano concert in Monaco, citing health
Adidas earnings take beating on breakup with Ye, China slump
Fox chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.