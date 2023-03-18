AP Top Entertainment News at 8:41 a.m. EDT

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60

Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC’s ‘Lucky Hank’

Q&A: K-pop star KANGDANIEL is on the pursuit of happiness

Posthumous album set from ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio

Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75

In Israel, TV’s dystopian ‘Handmaids’ is protest fixture

Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story

Jim Gordon, rock...

READ MORE