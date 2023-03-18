On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 18, 2023 8:41 am
< a min read
      

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC’s ‘Lucky Hank’
Q&A: K-pop star KANGDANIEL is on the pursuit of happiness
Posthumous album set from ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75
In Israel, TV’s dystopian ‘Handmaids’ is protest fixture
Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story
Jim Gordon, rock...

READ MORE

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60

Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC’s ‘Lucky Hank’

Q&A: K-pop star KANGDANIEL is on the pursuit of happiness

Posthumous album set from ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio

Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75

In Israel, TV’s dystopian ‘Handmaids’ is protest fixture

Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story

Jim Gordon, rock drummer who killed mother, dies at 77

Review: Ben Platt returns to Broadway in a muddied ‘Parade’

Mozambicans march to honor protest rapper after his death

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy: Master...
3|24 Dashboard in a Day - iLink Systems,...
3|24 Dashboard in a Day - Intellify...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories