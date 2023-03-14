Apple-Apps-Top-10

On Air: Inside the IC
The Associated Press
March 14, 2023 11:42 am
Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC 8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc. 10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 6. HotSchedules 7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 9. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

