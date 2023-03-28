On Air: Panel Discussions
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
March 28, 2023 11:51 am
US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Countdown by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 3. The Last Honest Woman by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 4. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin Publishing Group)

