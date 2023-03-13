On Air: For Your Benefit
Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

The Associated Press
March 13, 2023 10:09 am
Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

The It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.

