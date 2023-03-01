On Air: Panel Discussions
Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

The Associated Press
March 1, 2023 11:32 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

Top Stories