On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

The Associated Press
March 14, 2023 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network survey shows that government HR employees know well agencies must speed up and streamline recruiting, hiring and retention processes. Download our survey report now to learn more.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|20 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
3|20 Gartner Identity & Access...
3|20 ASPA's 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories