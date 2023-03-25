Today in Entertainment History: Aretha Franklin was born

On March 25, 1942, singer Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1954, “From Here To Eternity” won the best picture award at the Oscars. William Holden won best actor for “Stalag 17.” Audrey Hepburn won best actress for “Roman Holiday.” The best song award went to “Secret Love” from “Calamity Jane.” In 1960, Ray Charles recorded “Georgia On My Mind” in New York. In 1961, Elvis Presley performed what would be his... READ MORE

On March 25, 1942, singer Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 1954, “From Here To Eternity” won the best picture award at the Oscars. William Holden won best actor for “Stalag 17.” Audrey Hepburn won best actress for “Roman Holiday.” The best song award went to “Secret Love” from “Calamity Jane.”

In 1960, Ray Charles recorded “Georgia On My Mind” in New York.

In 1961, Elvis Presley performed what would be his last live concert for eight years, at a show in Hawaii. Instead, he concentrated on his movie career.

In 1967, The Who made its U.S. concert debut in New York as part of a rock extravaganza promoted by DJ Murray “The K” Kaufman.

In 1985, the Academy Award for best picture went to “Amadeus.” F. Murray Abraham was chosen over “Amadeus” co-star Tom Hulce for the best actor award. Prince won the original song score award for “Purple Rain.” Stevie Wonder won best original song for “I Just Called To Say I Love You.”

In 1990, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was arrested for allegedly mooning an audience at a concert in Augusta, Georgia.

In 1991, “Dances With Wolves” won seven Academy Awards, including best picture and a best director Oscar for Kevin Costner.

In 1995, singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam was rescued after a riptide carried him 250 feet offshore in New Zealand.

In 2001, “Gladiator” won five Oscars, including best picture.

In 2002, Halle Berry won the best actress Oscar and Denzel Washington won the best actor Oscar. Before that night, Sidney Poitier was the only African American actor to have won an Oscar in a lead role.

Also in 2002, Randy Newman won an Oscar for best original song for “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters, Inc.” He had been nominated for an Oscar 16 times and had never won until that night.

In 2003, Celine Dion launched her Las Vegas show “A New Day.”

In 2022, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. He was 50.

Today’s Birthdays: Film critic Gene Shalit is 97. Singer Anita Bryant is 83. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (TV’s “Starsky and Hutch”) is 80. Musician Elton John is 76. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 75. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 70. Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 65. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 63. Actor Brenda Strong (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) is 61. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 59. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 58. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 56. Actor Laz Alonso (“Avatar,” “Fast and Furious”) is 52. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 48. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 47. Actor Lee Pace (film’s “The Hobbit,” TV’s “Pushing Daisies”) is 44. Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Singer-actor Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” ″American Idol”) is 39. Comedian Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Rapper Big Sean is 35. Music producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 35. Actor Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) is 34. Singer-actor Aly Michalka (mish-AL’-kah) of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 34. Actor Kiowa (KY’-oh-wah) Gordon (“Twilight”) is 33.

