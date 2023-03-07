Today in Entertainment History: Bigelow won best director

On March 7, 1946, “The Lost Weekend” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Ray Milland won the best actor award for his role in that movie. Joan Crawford was named best actress for her role in “Mildred Pierce.” In 1956, “Blue Suede Shoes” by Carl Perkins entered the R&B chart, the first time a country artist had done that. In 1963, Jack Anglin of the country duo Johnny and Jack died in a... READ MORE

On March 7, 1946, “The Lost Weekend” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Ray Milland won the best actor award for his role in that movie. Joan Crawford was named best actress for her role in “Mildred Pierce.”

In 1956, “Blue Suede Shoes” by Carl Perkins entered the R&B chart, the first time a country artist had done that.

In 1963, Jack Anglin of the country duo Johnny and Jack died in a car accident while on his way to a memorial service for singer Patsy Cline. Cline had been killed in a plane crash a few days earlier.

In 1969, “Pinball Wizard” by The Who, which was the first single from the album “Tommy,” was released in Britain.

In 1983, the country music channel The Nashville Network went on the air.

In 1987, “Licensed to Ill” by The Beastie Boys became the first rap album to hit number one.

In 1994, the Supreme Court ruled 2 Live Crew’s parody of Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” was legal.

In 1996, 20th Century Fox sued an Australian brewery for distributing Duff Beer, the brand favored by cartoon character Homer Simpson.

In 1999, filmmaker Stanley Kubrick died of natural causes at his home outside London at the age of 70.

In 2001, Pearl Jam set a record for the most simultaneous chart debuts from a single band in a single week on the Billboard album chart. They had seven of their American bootleg albums debut on the chart. The previous record holder: Pearl Jam, when five of their European bootlegs hit the album chart their first week out.

In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win the best director Oscar, for “The Hurt Locker.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 83. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 80. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 77. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 77. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 71. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 67. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 64. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 64. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 62. Singer Taylor Dayne is 61. Actor Bill Brochtrup (BROK’-trup) (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 60. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 59. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 59. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 57. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad The Wet Sprocket is 56. Actor Rachel Weisz (VYS) is 52. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 52. Actor Jay Duplass (doo-PLAHS’) (“The Mindy Project”) is 50. Singer Sebastien Izambard (IH’-zam-bard) of Il Divo is 50. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 49. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 49. Actor Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 49. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 48. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 48. Actor Laura Prepon (PREE’-pahn) (“Orange Is The New Black,” ″That ’70s Show”) is 43. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 31. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 26.

