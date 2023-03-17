Today in Entertainment History: Clash released first single

On March 18, 1965, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones were arrested for urinating on the wall of a gas station. The owner wouldn’t let them use the restroom. In 1970, Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish was fined $500 for leading a Massachusetts audience in the so-called “Fish Cheer.” In 1977, The Clash released their first single, “White Riot.” In 1978, Ontario, California, hosted the... READ MORE

On March 18, 1965, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones were arrested for urinating on the wall of a gas station. The owner wouldn’t let them use the restroom.

In 1970, Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish was fined $500 for leading a Massachusetts audience in the so-called “Fish Cheer.”

In 1977, The Clash released their first single, “White Riot.”

In 1978, Ontario, California, hosted the California Jam 2 concert, which included performances by Aerosmith, Heart, Ted Nugent, Dave Mason and Santana.

In 1982, singer Teddy Pendergrass was paralyzed from the waist down in a car crash in Philadelphia.

Also in 1982, XTC singer Andy Partridge walked off stage during a concert in Paris after only 30 seconds. He had long suffered from stage fright. XTC rarely played live after that.

In 1993, comedian Eddie Murphy and model Nicole Mitchell were married in New York. They divorced in 2006.

Also in 1993, a report by a team of child abuse experts in Connecticut cleared Woody Allen of charges he molested his 7-year-old adopted daughter. Allen’s former girlfriend, actor Mia Farrow, had accused him of molesting the child.

In 1994, the Rolling Stones announced Darryl Jones as the replacement for Bill Wyman on bass. Wyman had said he would no longer tour with the group.

Also in 1994, police confiscated ammunition and four guns from singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. His wife, singer Courtney Love, had called authorities because she was afraid Cobain was contemplating suicide.

In 1996, the Sex Pistols announced they were reuniting for a 20th anniversary tour.

In 1997, Taylor Hawkins replaced William Goldsmith as drummer for the Foo Fighters. Goldsmith left over creative differences.

In 2001, singer John Philips of The Mamas and The Papas died of heart failure at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 65.

In 2017, musician Chuck Berry died at the age of 90 at his home outside St. Louis.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 96. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 73. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 72. Keyboardist Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks is 64. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 62. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith (“Cobra Kai,” “The Karate Kid Part 3”) is 61. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 61. Singer-actor Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 60. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 59. Actor David Cubitt (“Medium”) is 58. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 57. Actor Michael Bergin (“Baywatch”) is 54. Rapper-actor Queen Latifah is 53. Comedian Dane Cook (“Employee of the Month”) is 51. Singer Philip Sweet of Little Big Town is 49. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 49. Actor Sutton Foster (“Younger,” “Bunheads”) is 48. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 44. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 41. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal”) is 41. Actor Duane Henry (“NCIS”) is 38. Actor Lily Collins is 34. Actor Julia Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) is 28. Actor Ciara Bravo (“Big Time Rush”) is 26. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 19.

