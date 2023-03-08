Today in Entertainment History: Diana Ross played solo show

On March 8, 1962, The Beatles made their TV debut on the BBC program “Teenager’s Turn.” They performed a cover of Roy Orbison’s “Dream Baby.” In 1970, Diana Ross performed her first solo concert after leaving The Supremes, in Framingham, Massachusetts. In 1973, keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan of the Grateful Dead died at his apartment in Madera, California. He was 27. McKernan had been under a doctor’s care for cirrhosis. Also in 1973, Paul McCartney... READ MORE

On March 8, 1962, The Beatles made their TV debut on the BBC program “Teenager’s Turn.” They performed a cover of Roy Orbison’s “Dream Baby.”

In 1970, Diana Ross performed her first solo concert after leaving The Supremes, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

In 1973, keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan of the Grateful Dead died at his apartment in Madera, California. He was 27. McKernan had been under a doctor’s care for cirrhosis.

Also in 1973, Paul McCartney was fined $240 for growing marijuana outside his farm in Scotland. McCartney claimed fans gave him the seeds and he didn’t know what would grow from them.

In 1989, gospel-country singer Stuart Hamblen died after having a malignant brain tumor removed at a California hospital. He was 80.

In 1992, actor Annette Funicello revealed she had multiple sclerosis.

In 1993, “Beavis and Butt-Head” premiered on MTV as a series. Previously, the characters were shown on MTV’s “Liquid Television” program.

In 2016, Beatles producer George Martin died in his sleep at his home in Wiltshire, England, at the age of 90.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 88. Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 87. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 79. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 78. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 77. Singer Peggy March is 75. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 66. Singer Gary Numan is 65. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 64. Actor Aidan Quinn is 64. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 62. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 62. Singer Shawn Mullins is 55. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 53. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 50. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 47. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 46. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 46. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 45. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 45. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 44. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 44. Singer Kristinia (kris-teh-NEE’-ah) DeBarge is 33.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.