Today in Entertainment History: “Funny Girl” opened

On March 20, 1948, “Gentleman’s Agreement” won the Academy Award for best picture.

In 1952, “An American In Paris” was named best picture at the Oscars.

In 1964, “Funny Girl,” starring Barbra Streisand, opened on Broadway.

In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in a private ceremony in Gibraltar.

In 1970, David Bowie and Angela Barnett were married in London. They divorced in 1980.

In 1990, singer Gloria Estefan broke her back when her tour bus was hit by a truck in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. She underwent surgery and took months to recover.

In 1991, Sony announced a long-term contract with Michael Jackson that was said to be potentially worth $1 billion.

Also in 1991, Eric Clapton’s four-year-old son, Conor, died when he fell out of a window in New York.

In 1992, “Basic Instinct,” starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, opened nationwide. Activists who claimed the movie was anti-gay turned up to protest at several theaters.

In 2015, the final episode of “Glee” aired on Fox after six seasons.

In 2020, singer Kenny Rogers died of natural causes in Sandy Springs, Georgia, at the age of 81.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hal Linden is 92. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 77. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 74. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 73. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 72. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 69. Actor Amy Aquino (ah-KEE’-noh) (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 66. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 66. Director Spike Lee is 66. Actor Theresa Russell is 66. Actor Holly Hunter is 65. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 62. Model Kathy Ireland is 60. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 60. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 58. Actor Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 57. Actor Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 55. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 53. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 52. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 50. Actor Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 49. Michael Genadry (jeh-NAH’-dree) (“Ed”) is 45. Actor Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 44. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 41. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 41. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 40. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 39. Actor Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) is 37. Actor Barrett Doss (“Station 19″) is 34.

