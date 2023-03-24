Today in Entertainment History: “Hamlet” won best picture

On March 24, 1949, “Hamlet” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Its star, Laurence Olivier, won the best actor award. Jane Wyman won best actress. The best song award went to “Buttons and Bows.” In 1955, the Tennessee Williams play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” opened on Broadway. In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the Army in Memphis, Tennessee. He was discharged in 1960. In 1965, bassist Bill Wyman of the... READ MORE

On March 24, 1949, “Hamlet” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Its star, Laurence Olivier, won the best actor award. Jane Wyman won best actress. The best song award went to “Buttons and Bows.”

In 1955, the Tennessee Williams play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” opened on Broadway.

In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the Army in Memphis, Tennessee. He was discharged in 1960.

In 1965, bassist Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones was knocked unconscious by an electrical shock from a microphone stand on stage in Denmark.

In 1973, singer Lou Reed was bitten on his rear end by a concert-goer who leaped on stage in Buffalo, New York, and shouted “Leather!” Reed commented afterward that, in his words, “America seems to breed real animals.”

In 1986, the best picture award at the Academy Awards went to “Out of Africa.” Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie won an Oscar for “Say You, Say Me” from the movie “White Knights.”

Also in 1986, Van Halen released their “5150” album, their first with Sammy Hagar on vocals.

In 1991, the Black Crowes were dropped as the opening act on ZZ Top’s tour for repeatedly criticizing Miller Beer, who was sponsoring the tour.

In 1993, a jury in Los Angeles decided actor Kim Basinger was guilty of backing out of a verbal agreement to star in the movie “Boxing Helena.”

In 1997, singer Harold Melvin of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes died in his sleep at his home in Philadelphia. He was 57.

Today’s Birthdays: Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 75. Singer Nick Lowe is 74. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 72. Actor Robert Carradine (“Revenge of the Nerds”) is 69. Actor Donna Pescow is 69. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 63. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 62. TV personality Star Jones is 61. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 59. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 58. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 53. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 53. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 53. Rapper Maseo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) of De La Soul is 53. Actor Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 52. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 50. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 49. Actor Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 46. Actor Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 46. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 45. Actor Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 44. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 43. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 43. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 42. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (shmer-KAWV’-skee) (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 37. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 33.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.