Today in Entertainment History: “Heat Waves” hit #1

On March 22, 1952, Grand Ole Opry star Uncle Dave Macon died in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 81.

In 1956, Carl Perkins was injured in a car accident near Wilmington, Delaware. He was on his way to New York to perform on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Perry Como Show.” He was forced to spend several months in the hospital. By the time he recovered, Elvis Presley had covered Perkins’ hit, “Blue Suede Shoes,” and Perkins’ career was never the same.

In 1958, actor Elizabeth Taylor’s husband, producer Mike Todd, died in a plane crash in New Mexico.

Also in 1958, an eight-year-old Hank Williams Junior made his stage debut in Swainsboro, Georgia.

In 1963, The Beatles’ debut album, “Please Please Me,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone.

In 1969, newlyweds John Lennon and Yoko Ono held their first “Bed-In for Peace” in Amsterdam.

In 1986, singer Mark Dinning died of a heart attack at the age of 52. He’s probably best known for the 1959 hit “Teen Angel.”

In 1990, singer Gloria Estefan underwent surgery in New York, two days after her back was broken in a bus accident.

In 1994, singer-bassist-producer Dan Hartman died of a brain tumor in Westport, Connecticut. He was 43.

In 1996, former Turtles drummer Don Murray died in Santa Monica, California, of complications from an undisclosed surgery. He was 50.

In 1997, singer Marilyn Manson fell onstage during a performance in Honolulu and cut an artery in his hand. He was forced to stop the show.

In 1999, actor David Strickland of the TV show “Suddenly Susan” was found dead in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was 28.

In 2016, rapper Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest died of complications from diabetes. He was 45.

In 2022, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It set a record for the longest climb to the top spot, at 59 weeks.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor William Shatner is 92. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 88. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 82. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 80. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 75. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 75. Actor Fanny Ardant is 74. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 71. Country singer James House is 68. Actor Lena Olin is 68. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 66. Actor Matthew Modine is 64. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is 52. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 52. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 48. Actor Anne Dudek (“Mad Men”) is 48. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 48. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 47. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 47. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 46. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 42. Rapper Mims is 42. Actor Constance Wu (film’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” TV’s “Fresh Off The Boat”) is 41. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 33.

