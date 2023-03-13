Today in Entertainment History: Jeff Beck joined Yardbirds

On March 13, 1947, “The Best Years Of Our Lives” was named best picture at the Oscars. Frederic March won the best actor award for his role in that movie, beating out Jimmy Stewart in “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Olivia de Haviland won best actress for “To Each His Own.” In 1965, guitarist Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds. In 1971, the Allman Brothers recorded their “Live at the Fillmore East” album... READ MORE

On March 13, 1947, “The Best Years Of Our Lives” was named best picture at the Oscars. Frederic March won the best actor award for his role in that movie, beating out Jimmy Stewart in “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Olivia de Haviland won best actress for “To Each His Own.”

In 1965, guitarist Jeff Beck replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds.

In 1971, the Allman Brothers recorded their “Live at the Fillmore East” album in New York.

In 1975, singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette were divorced after six years of marriage.

In 1980, Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” reached platinum status.

In 1987, “Heat of the Night” by Bryan Adams became the first commercially released cassette single in the U.S.

In 1996, Mississippi lawmakers rescinded a commendation to Glen Ballard, who produced Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album. Some of the legislators were offended by the lyrics of the song “You Oughta Know.”

Also in 1996, angry fans started a riot in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after waiting all night for Ramones tickets and finding out they were gone. Several people were hurt.

In 2006, Blondie refused to allow former guitarist Frank Infante and bassist Nigel Harrison to perform with them during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They had unsuccessfully sued Blondie in 1999 when the band reformed without them.

Also in 2006, Isaac Hayes quit the cast of “South Park,” saying he could not tolerate the show’s take on religion.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 98. Songwriter Mike Stoller (STOH’-ler) is 90. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 84. Singer Candi Staton is 83. Actor William H. Macy is 73. Comedian Robin Duke is 69. Actor Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof” ″China Beach”) is 67. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 63. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 61. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 54. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ″The X-Files”) is 52. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 52. Rapper Common is 51. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 51. Singer Glenn Lewis is 48. Actor Danny Masterson (“That ’70s Show”) is 47. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 39. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 39. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 38.

