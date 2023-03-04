Today in Entertainment History: McDormand’s Oscar stolen

On March 4, 1952, actors Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis were married in San Fernando Valley, California. In 1966, the London newspaper “Evening Standard” published an interview with John Lennon with his now-infamous quote, “We’re more popular than Jesus Christ right now.” In 1967, a British newspaper reported that brothers Steve and Muff Winwood were leaving the Spencer Davis Group. Steve Winwood went on to form Traffic. In 1973, Pink Floyd began a U.S. tour... READ MORE

On March 4, 1952, actors Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis were married in San Fernando Valley, California.

In 1966, the London newspaper “Evening Standard” published an interview with John Lennon with his now-infamous quote, “We’re more popular than Jesus Christ right now.”

In 1967, a British newspaper reported that brothers Steve and Muff Winwood were leaving the Spencer Davis Group. Steve Winwood went on to form Traffic.

In 1973, Pink Floyd began a U.S. tour in Wisconsin. The band was supporting the album “Dark Side of the Moon.”

In 1990, commentator Andy Rooney returned to “60 Minutes” after being suspended for allegedly making racial remarks.

In 1993, singer Patti LaBelle got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1994, producers Chris and Bob Herbert placed an ad in a British magazine for female singers who can dance. Nearly 400 auditioned, and five were chosen for a group that became The Spice Girls.

In 1996, Grand Ole Opry star Minnie Pearl died at the age of 83 after suffering a stroke.

Also in 1996, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr turned down a $225 million offer to tour North America, Europe and Japan.

In 2016, singer Joey Feek of the country duo Joey and Rory died of cancer in Alexandria, Indiana. She was 40.

In 2018, Frances McDormand’s Oscar for best actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was stolen during the Governors Ball party after the Academy Awards. It was recovered 15 minutes later.

In 2019, actor Luke Perry died after suffering a massive stroke in Los Angeles. He was 52. That same day, frontman Keith Flint of The Prodigy was found dead in his home in the British village of North End. He was 49.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 85. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 82. Singer Chris Rea (REE’-ah) is 72. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 71. Actor Kay Lenz is 70. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 70. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 69. Actor Mykelti (MY’-kul-tee) Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 66. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 65. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 62. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 60. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 58. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 57. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 57. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 56. Actor Patsy Kensit is 55. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 53. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 52. Country singer Jason Sellers is 52. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 46. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 40. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 38. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 38. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 37. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 37. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 35. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is 30.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.