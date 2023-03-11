Today in Entertainment History: “Mrs. Robinson” wins Grammys

On March 12, 1955, jazz musician Charlie Parker died at a New York hotel at the age of 34. The official cause of death was pneumonia and a bleeding ulcer. In 1958, singer Billie Holiday was given a year’s probation on a narcotics possession charge. She died the next year of alcohol and drug abuse. In 1969, Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman at a registry office in London. That same day, George Harrison and his... READ MORE

On March 12, 1955, jazz musician Charlie Parker died at a New York hotel at the age of 34. The official cause of death was pneumonia and a bleeding ulcer.

In 1958, singer Billie Holiday was given a year’s probation on a narcotics possession charge. She died the next year of alcohol and drug abuse.

In 1969, Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman at a registry office in London. That same day, George Harrison and his wife, Pattie Boyd, were arrested for marijuana possession at their home in London.

In 1969, “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel was named Song and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards, beating out “Hey Jude” by The Beatles. The album of the year Grammy went to “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” by Glen Campbell. The best new artist was Jose Feliciano.

In 1998, Cathay Pacific airline banned Liam Gallagher of Oasis from its flights after he threatened to stab a pilot.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 90. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 77. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 75. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 74. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 73. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 67. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 66. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 63. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 61. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 60. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 60. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 55. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 54. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 50. Actor Rhys Coiro (REES COY’-roh) (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 44. Country singer Holly Williams is 42. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 41. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 39. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 29. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 24.

