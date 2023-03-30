Today in Entertainment History: Sex Pistols played 1st show

On March 30, 1955, the movie “On the Waterfront” won the Academy Award for best picture. Marlon Brando won the best actor Oscar for his role in that film, while Grace Kelly won best actress for “The Country Girl.” “Three Coins in the Fountain” from the movie of the same name won best original song. In 1976, the Sex Pistols played their first show at London’s 100 Club, attracting only 50 people. In 1978, Paul... READ MORE

On March 30, 1955, the movie “On the Waterfront” won the Academy Award for best picture. Marlon Brando won the best actor Oscar for his role in that film, while Grace Kelly won best actress for “The Country Girl.” “Three Coins in the Fountain” from the movie of the same name won best original song.

In 1976, the Sex Pistols played their first show at London’s 100 Club, attracting only 50 people.

In 1978, Paul Simonon (SIM’-uh-nin) and Topper Headon (HEE’-duhn) of The Clash were arrested in London for shooting pigeons from the roof of a rehearsal hall.

In 1983, a jury in Santa Monica, California, decided that Groucho Marx’s companion, Erin Fleming, had defrauded the late comedian. The Marx Estate was awarded nearly half a million dollars, but the amount was later reduced to $221,000.

In 1986, actor James Cagney died of a heart attack at his farm in Stanfordville, New York, at age 86.

In 1987, the Academy Award for best picture went to Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War film “Platoon.” Stone took home an Oscar for best director. The best original song winner was “Take My Breath Away.”

In 1992, “The Silence of the Lambs” won five Academy Awards, including best picture. Stars Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins won the best actress and actor awards. “Beauty and the Beast” won best original song and score.

In 1999, model Fabio was injured while riding a roller coaster as a goose flew into his face in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In 2007, singer Bono of U2 was knighted in an informal ceremony at the Dublin home of a British ambassador.

In 2020, singer Bill Withers died of heart complications in Los Angeles at the age of 81.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality Peter Marshall is 97. Actor John Astin is 93. Actor Warren Beatty is 86. Musician Eric Clapton is 78. Actor Paul Reiser is 67. Rapper MC Hammer is 61. Singer Tracy Chapman is 59. Actor Ian Ziering (EYE’-an ZEER’-ing) (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 59. TV host Piers Morgan is 58. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 57. Actor Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 55. Singer Celine Dion is 55. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” ″Garage Rehab”) is 54. Actor Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 52. Actor Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 48. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 47. Singer Norah Jones is 44. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 43. Actor Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 42. Country singer Justin Moore is 39. Actor Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 32. Rapper NF is 32.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.