Today in Entertainment History: “Summertime Blues” recorded

On March 28, 1958, W.C. Handy, the composer known as “the father of the blues,” died of natural causes in New York at the age of 84. He’s perhaps best known for his “Memphis Blues” and “St. Louis Blues.” Also in 1958, Eddie Cochran recorded “Summertime Blues.” In 1964, Madame Tussaud’s (too-SOHZ’) in London announced that The Beatles would become the first pop stars to be cast in wax. In 1974, bluesman Arthur “Big Boy”... READ MORE

On March 28, 1958, W.C. Handy, the composer known as “the father of the blues,” died of natural causes in New York at the age of 84. He’s perhaps best known for his “Memphis Blues” and “St. Louis Blues.”

Also in 1958, Eddie Cochran recorded “Summertime Blues.”

In 1964, Madame Tussaud’s (too-SOHZ’) in London announced that The Beatles would become the first pop stars to be cast in wax.

In 1974, bluesman Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup (KROOD’-uhp) died of a stroke at the age of 69. Crudup wrote the Elvis Presley hit “That’s All Right (Mama).”

In 1976, Genesis opened its first North American tour in Buffalo, New York, with drummer Phil Collins as lead vocalist. Genesis had auditioned more than 400 singers to replace Peter Gabriel.

In 1990, comedian Richard Pryor was discharged from an Australian hospital after being treated for a mild heart attack.

Also in 1990, singer Eddy Arnold underwent heart bypass surgery in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 1995, actor Julia Roberts and musician Lyle Lovett announced they were separating after 21 months of marriage.

In 1996, musician Phil Collins announced he was leaving Genesis.

In 1998, “The Capeman,” Paul Simon’s $11 million musical starring Marc Anthony, closed on Broadway after 69 regular performances.

Today’s Birthdays: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 82. Actor Dianne Wiest (weest) is 77. Country singer Reba McEntire is 68. Actor Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 61. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 57. Actor Tracey Needham (“The Division,” “JAG”) is 56. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 54. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 54. Actor Vince Vaughn is 53. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 52. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 50. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 50. Guitarist Dave Keuning (KOO’-ning) of The Killers is 47. Actor Julia Stiles is 42. Singer Lady Gaga is 37. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 35.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.