Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
March 24, 2023
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/27/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2. Elton John 3. Harry Styles 4. Daddy Yankee 5. Blake Shelton 6. Carin León 7. Marc Anthony 8. The Killers 9. Kevin Hart 10. Lizzo 11. The Cure 12. André Rieu 13. Wisin & Yandel 14. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 15. The 1975 16. Rosalía 17. Katy Perry 18. Jo Koy 19. Luke Bryan 20. Bryan Adams

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

