On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

The Associated Press
March 23, 2023 1:59 pm
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “I Will Find You” by Harlen Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

        Insight by Hypori: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu...

READ MORE

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “I Will Find You” by Harlen Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

4. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

6. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

11. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/dorman)

        Read more: Entertainment News

12. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

13. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “So Shall You Reap” by Donna Leon (Atlantic)

15. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Saved” by Benjamin Hall (Harper)

2. “The Courage to be Free” by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

3. “Paris” by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)

4. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

5. “How to Grow Your Small Business” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Walk the Blue Line” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

9. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Good Power” by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)

11. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

12. “The Greatness Mindset” by Lewis Howes (Hay House)

13. “the Longest Race” by Kara Goucher (Gallery)

14. “Young Forever” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

15. “Belonging” by Michelle Miller (Harper)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata)

2. “Death of the Black Widow” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Getting Even” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Then You Came Along” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (Berkley)

7. “One Night” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)

8. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “A Bright New Day” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “A Place to Call Home” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “Here’s to Us” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Forever Texas” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Absolute Fear” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

14. “Texas Proud” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

15. “The Red Book” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Stars with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

3. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

7. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

9. “Why Do I Do What I Don’t Want to Do?” by Jonathan Pokluda (Baker)

10. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

11. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

13. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

14. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

15. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|29 Mission Focus : Global Sustainability
3|29 Reimagine Your Workday: Exploring...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories