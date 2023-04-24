On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Ada Limón reappointed as US poet laureate

The Associated Press
April 24, 2023 1:57 pm
1 min read
      

Ada Limón has been appointed to a second term as U.S. poet laureate and has numerous projects in the works, including a poem for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Monday that Limón will serve an additional two years, instead of the traditional one-year term for poet laureates.

“I am beyond honored to serve for another two years as the Poet Laureate of the United States,” Limón said in a...

READ MORE

Ada Limón has been appointed to a second term as U.S. poet laureate and has numerous projects in the works, including a poem for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Monday that Limón will serve an additional two years, instead of the traditional one-year term for poet laureates.

“I am beyond honored to serve for another two years as the Poet Laureate of the United States,” Limón said in a statement. “Everywhere I have traveled during my first term, both nationally and internationally, I’ve been reminded that poetry brings people together. I am looking forward to continuing the important work of celebrating what poetry can do.”

On June 1, Limón will unveil her NASA poem, to be engraved on the spacecraft scheduled to explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. She is also collaborating with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America to present poems at national parks.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Limón, who began her first term last September, has published six poetry collections. Her 2018 release “The Carrying” won the National Book Critics Circle prize for poetry. Limón grew up in Sonoma, California, and lives in Lexington, Kentucky.

Previous U.S. laureates include Robert Pinsky, Tracy K. Smith and Joy Harjo.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 NASCIO 2023 Midyear Conference
4|30 SupportWorld Live
4|30 GITEC Conference 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories