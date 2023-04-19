AP Top Entertainment News at 2:41 a.m. EDT

Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub from drug, inhalant

Following stroke, Lucinda Williams back with book and album

Vermont capital springs to life through poetry each April

Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

Ari Aster doesn’t want to talk about his new movie right now

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service

Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims

Michelle...

READ MORE