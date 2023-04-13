AP Top Entertainment News at 1:10 a.m. EDT

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and ‘Harry Potter’ series are a go
Review: In ‘Mafia Mamma,’ murder by stilettos and by cliche
Metallica returns with ’72 Seasons’; band not slowing down
Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs
Mo’Nique sues CBS, Paramount over ‘Parkers’ royalties
For BLM’s Patrisse Cullors, art is both vocation, salvation
Look who’s back: Donald Trump’s big return to Fox News
Alicia Keys reimagines iconic...
READ MORE
‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and ‘Harry Potter’ series are a go
Review: In ‘Mafia Mamma,’ murder by stilettos and by cliche
Metallica returns with ’72 Seasons’; band not slowing down
Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs
Mo’Nique sues CBS, Paramount over ‘Parkers’ royalties
For BLM’s Patrisse Cullors, art is both vocation, salvation
Look who’s back: Donald Trump’s big return to Fox News
Alicia Keys reimagines iconic hit for ‘Bridgerton’ prequel
In new book, Murakami explores walled city and shadows
Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.